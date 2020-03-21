Overview

Dr. Charles Horowitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Horowitz works at North Memorial Health Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.