Dr. Charles Hopkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hopkins, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Dr. Hopkins works at
Locations
Orthopaedic & Sports Injury Center717 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 227-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
- Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hopkins?
Always nice. Years of experience.
About Dr. Charles Hopkins, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
