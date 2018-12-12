See All Oncologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Charles Hollen, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Hollen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Hollen works at GenesisCare in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GenesisCare
    11100 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 839-7340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Ponca City
  • Grady Memorial Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Kingfisher
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
  • Purcell Municipal Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
  • The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2018
    Rarely do you find a physician with such compassion and genuineness. He has been treating me for over a year for a level 4 Brain Cancer and I am still alive and doing well. He is willingness to discuss options, medications and courses of actions that he feels might be beneficial. When you leave his office you feel like he is a part of your family.
    Byron "Bo" Boshell in Oklahoma City, OK — Dec 12, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Hollen, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205855723
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Okla College Med
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Hollen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

