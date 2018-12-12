Dr. Charles Hollen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hollen, MD
Dr. Charles Hollen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Hollen works at
GenesisCare11100 Hefner Pointe Dr Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 839-7340
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Kingfisher
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Purcell Municipal Hospital
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
- The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Rarely do you find a physician with such compassion and genuineness. He has been treating me for over a year for a level 4 Brain Cancer and I am still alive and doing well. He is willingness to discuss options, medications and courses of actions that he feels might be beneficial. When you leave his office you feel like he is a part of your family.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1205855723
- University Okla College Med
Dr. Hollen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.