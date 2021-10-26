See All Hematologists in Walterboro, SC
Hematology
3.5 (12)
Overview

Dr. Charles Holladay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Holladay works at Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology in Walterboro, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    All Children's Pediatrics
    302 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Walterboro, SC 29488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 932-2295
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Charleston Cancer Center
    416 Robertson Blvd Ste B, Walterboro, SC 29488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 567-1382
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Charleston Cancer Center
    2910 Tricom St Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 567-1381
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Colleton Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Plasmapheresis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 26, 2021
    Takes great care of my mom during her treatments. Definitely makes the process easier to endure knowing she's in good hands.
    Carlos — Oct 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Charles Holladay, MD
    About Dr. Charles Holladay, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215929542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Medical Education

