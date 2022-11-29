See All Ophthalmologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Charles Ho, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (165)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Ho works at Marietta Eye Clinic in Marietta, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main/Kennestone
    895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-8111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Acworth Office
    4900 Ivey Rd NW Ste 1226, Acworth, GA 30101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 279-1141
  3. 3
    East Cobb Marietta Eye Clinic
    3939 Roswell Rd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 977-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders

Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr Ho did an exceptional job of explaining why I needed surgery to remove cataracts. I opted for the surgery, and am VERY pleased with the results. Dr Ho is professional in every possible way and engendered tremendous respect and confidence in me.
    About Dr. Charles Ho, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1780685834
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ill Eye and Ear Infirm
    • Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
    • U Hawaii
    • Hahnemann University
    • Drexel U
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho has seen patients for Blepharitis, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ho speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    165 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

