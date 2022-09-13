Dr. Charles Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
-
1
Ima Medical Home Team LLC551 Azalea Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-0332
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Very thorough. Explains all tests and procedures.
About Dr. Charles Hill, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1871600189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.