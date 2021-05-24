Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilgenhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Locations
Precision Pain Care519 Enon Springs Rd E, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 703-2286
Precision Pain Care - Nashville393 Wallace Rd Ste 403 Bldg A, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Hilgenhurst, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1114966355
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Rush Med College
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilgenhurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilgenhurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilgenhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilgenhurst.
