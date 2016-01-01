Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Higgins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
Lifeworks Psychiatry and Recovery11505 Perkins Rd Bldg 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-3200
Covington Behavioral Health201 Greenbrier Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-2970
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Higgins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932476199
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
