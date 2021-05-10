Overview

Dr. Charles Higgins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Higgins works at C Patrick Higgins DO in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.