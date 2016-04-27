Dr. Herbst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Herbst, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Herbst, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Warren General Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis Associates3317 LIBERTY ST, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 868-8531
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Warren General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is very easy to talk with and listens to your concerns. He explains your problem, the treatment and what to expect.
About Dr. Charles Herbst, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437145737
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
