Dr. Charles Helms, DMD
Overview
Dr. Charles Helms, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clermont, FL.
Dr. Helms works at
Locations
Citrus Grove Dental Care2620 E Highway 50 Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 604-8339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my second visit with Dr. Helms. I have no complaints!! Dr Helms makes you feel comfortable and he has a great "bedside manner". He takes the time to explain things to you. Chris is one of the assistants he is just wonderful!! I notice the good communication between his team and his patients! I have recommended this office to my family, friends and neighbors on social media.
About Dr. Charles Helms, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1659461077
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helms accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Helms using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Helms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Helms. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helms.
