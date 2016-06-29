See All General Surgeons in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Charles Heller, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Heller, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Heller works at Hawthorn Medical in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smg Hawthorn
    535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 996-3991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2016
    DR. HELLER IS THE MOST KIND AND CARING PHYSICIAN I HAVE EVER MET. HE IS ONE OF THE FINEST DOCTORS I KNOW. I WAS CLOSE TO DEATH WHEN I GOT TO THE HOSPITAL. THERE WERE OTHER DOCTORS INVOLVED BUT DR. HELLER WAS THE SURGEON WHO PERFORMED A SERIOUS OPERATION. I THANK GOD AND DR HELLER FOR MY RECOVERY. NUMBER 1 SURGEON IS CHARLES HELLER 3RD MARILYN MARILYN
    MARILYN COLLINS in New Bedford, MA — Jun 29, 2016
    About Dr. Charles Heller, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881828390
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

