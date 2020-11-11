Overview

Dr. Charles Hejny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Hejny works at Northeast Wisconsin Retina in Neenah, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.