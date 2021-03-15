Dr. Charles Heise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Heise, MD
Dr. Charles Heise, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Uwh - Csc600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-7502
Uw Health - Digestive Health Center750 UNIVERSITY ROW, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 890-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
DR Heise is the most skilled doctor ever. He is so kind to his patience and listens to what you have to say. I recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Charles Heise, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346205036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Heise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heise has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heise. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heise.
