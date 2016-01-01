Overview

Dr. Charles Hayek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Hayek works at Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.