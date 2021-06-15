See All Psychiatrists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Charles Hayden, MD

Psychiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Hayden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Hayden works at Teresa Judy PC in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Teresa Judy PC
    5151 Research Dr NW Ste B-1, Huntsville, AL 35805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 722-1999

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Hayden is a very caring and knowledgeable Dr. He treated me for chronic depression and pioneered the used of TMS with me and other patients.
    Happier fellow — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Hayden, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386814606
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ala
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Hayden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

