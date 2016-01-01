Overview

Dr. Charles Haworth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Haworth works at Cape Fear Neurology Associates in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.