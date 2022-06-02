Overview

Dr. Charles Hatchette II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Hatchette II works at Capital Neurosurgery Specialists in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.