Dr. Charles Hatchette II, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Hatchette II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.

Dr. Hatchette II works at Capital Neurosurgery Specialists in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Neurosurgery Specialists
    875 Oak St SE Ste 5060, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 399-1386
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Salem Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jun 02, 2022
    My husband Ray and I deeply appreciate the outstanding emergency brain surgery and post- surgery care provided by Dr. Hatchette and team. June 4th marks two years since Ray’s traumatic brain injury and resulting surgery. We know God used Dr. Hatchette’s adept hands and years of study to give us these two years together and to heal Ray’s brain. Though words still often elude pronunciation and quick retrieval, today Ray chops trees, lifts weights, walks our dog and prepares loving, delicious lunches for me while I teach school. A thousand hugs and thanks, Dr. Hatchette. You make a difference every day. Never forget how your kind, important work blesses years later. Sincerely, Sharon and Ray Ogden
    Ray and Sharon Ogden — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Hatchette II, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568662435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Hatchette II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatchette II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatchette II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatchette II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatchette II works at Capital Neurosurgery Specialists in Salem, OR. View the full address on Dr. Hatchette II’s profile.

    Dr. Hatchette II has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatchette II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatchette II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatchette II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatchette II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatchette II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

