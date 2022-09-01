Dr. Charles Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Harvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Harvey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Centerpoint Medical Center, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Riverside Medical Center.
Locations
Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group5340 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 942-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had surgery and we were very pleased with the care he received and the results. So when I needed major surgery on my back I definitely wanted Dr Harvey to do it. Very pleased with the whole experience. I would not hesitate to recommend him to my family and friends
About Dr. Charles Harvey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1235235938
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Mcgaw|Northwestern University's McGaw Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.