Overview

Dr. Charles Harvey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Centerpoint Medical Center, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Harvey works at Neurosurgery of South Kansas City Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.