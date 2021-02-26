Dr. Charles Hartman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hartman, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Hartman, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Hartman works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Saint Louis Office300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartman?
Excellent . Referred to him for emergency bowel resection of the small intestine. Upon meeting in the ER he explained well with the procedure would be and made me feel completely comfortable. The surgery went well. The staff at SSM hospital or above and beyond what anyone could expect. I would recommend Dr. Hartman as your primary care physician and if you ever need a surgeon he’s very well experienced.
About Dr. Charles Hartman, DO
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205819034
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Medical Center-West Campus
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman works at
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.