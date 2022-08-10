Dr. Charles Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Southern Retina LLC836 E 65th St Ste 34, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 353-7900
Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care - Women's Center5354 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 353-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All of the staff were friendly, efficient, and welcoming. Dr. Harris was thorough and explained things in an understandable manner.
About Dr. Charles Harris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Chorioretinal Scars and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.