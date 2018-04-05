Dr. Charles Hallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hallman, MD
Dr. Charles Hallman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Texas Heart Medical Group Surgeons1101 Bates Ave Ste P514, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-4900
Texas Heart Medical Group6624 Fannin St Ste 2780, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UT Physicians-Center for Advanced Heart Failure, Houston, Texas6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-3994
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hallman performed triple bypass heart surgery on me in December, 2016 with only a few hours notice. I couldn't be more pleased with the results! In addition to his outstanding surgical skills, he is very sensitive and compassionate. I am more grateful than I can begin to express that I had Dr. Hallman as my surgeon. (Some of the items to rate are not applicable as I never went to Dr. Hallman's office. I already had a cardiologist who doesn't perform surgery, but provided my follow up care.)
About Dr. Charles Hallman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154418671
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- Ben Taub Genl Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
