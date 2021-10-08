Overview

Dr. Charles Ray Halliburton Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Halliburton Jr works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Hennessy in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.