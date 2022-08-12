Overview

Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Troy, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.