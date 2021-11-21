Overview

Dr. Charles Hall, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their residency with Carolinas Med Center



Dr. Hall works at Mobile Physical Medicine & Wellness in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.