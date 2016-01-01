Dr. Halasz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Halasz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Halasz, MD is a dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. Dr. Halasz completed a residency at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. He currently practices at Dermatology for the Family and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Halasz is board certified in Internal Medicine.
Locations
Dermatology for the Family149-153 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 853-1874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Charles Halasz, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Yale
- Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Norwalk Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halasz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Halasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Halasz has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Rash, and more.
Dr. Halasz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halasz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
