Overview

Dr. Charles Haddad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Haddad works at SAINT JOSEPH CHILDRENS HOSP ONC in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.