Dr. Charles Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Haddad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Haddad works at
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 779-7979
-
2
Clifton OB/GYN1033 US Highway 46 Ste 102, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 779-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haddad?
Nice bilingual doctor that’s very helpful for Arabic community & for us always succeed
About Dr. Charles Haddad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1750329538
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Saint Josephs Hosp & Med Ctr
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad works at
Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haddad speaks Arabic and Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.