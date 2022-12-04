Overview

Dr. Charles Haddad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Charles Surgical Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Haddad works at Ochsner Health Center - Luling in Luling, LA with other offices in Boutte, LA and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.