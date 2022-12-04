See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Luling, LA
Dr. Charles Haddad, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (80)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Haddad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Luling, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Charles Surgical Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.

Dr. Haddad works at Ochsner Health Center - Luling in Luling, LA with other offices in Boutte, LA and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Charles Parish Hospital
    1057 Paul Maillard Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 785-4237
  2. 2
    Pontchartrain Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    14041 HIGHWAY 90, Boutte, LA 70039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 764-3001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Pontchartrain Bone and Joint Clinic
    3939 Houma Blvd Ste 21, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 764-3001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Saint Charles Surgical Hospital
  • St. Charles Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Haddad has treated me for years. I truly trust him with my life. He performed my total knee replacement and so much more. He never makes me feel like he is rushing to his next patient! His P.A. is great! Wendy, you rock!!!
    Bolsen — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Haddad, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316955495
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mississippi Sprots Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    Residency
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
