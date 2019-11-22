See All General Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD

General Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA) and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gutierrez works at VasCare Vein Center In Beaumont in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX and Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    East Texas Surgical Associates PA
    350 Pine St Ste 1415, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 924-8600
    VasCare - Baytown
    2707 W Baker Rd Ste A, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 420-1500
    VasCare
    1521 S Staples St Ste 510, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 882-4000
    Vein Centers of Texas
    7 Bayou Brandt, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 832-8323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2019
    Knowledgeable.kind. Dr Charles Gutierrez. & his Nurse robby& Denise. kris. The Team Vascare of Beaumont are awesome!!!Rocky and Me we are super blessed with him. He treated my Husband very Good. Hope and pray you all help Many people who have bad veins condition. GODBLESS Y'ALL BUSINESS!!!
    About Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104807627
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Huntington Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

