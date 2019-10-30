Dr. Charles Gudas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Gudas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles Gudas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Locations
Associated Foot Specialists PA2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 210W, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 852-9444
Roper Hospital316 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 852-9444MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Been seeing him for years. Recommend to anyone. Only problem is that he won't let patients make payments; I think he is misunderstanding law on this as he is afraid it will get him investigated or something
About Dr. Charles Gudas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gudas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gudas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gudas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gudas has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gudas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gudas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.