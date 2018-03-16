See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Charles Guardia III, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Charles Guardia III, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danbury, CT. 

Dr. Guardia III works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Neurologists PC
    69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-2551
  2. 2
    Danbury Hospital
    24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 748-2551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 16, 2018
    I have been to a lot of doctors in my life, and it’s not easy to find a good one who can help you. Dr. Guardia really took the time to listen to me and explain things, and was not rushing me out the door like most doctors seem to. He is very knowledgeable about current studies and what not regarding sleep apnea and treatments. I’m so happy o found him.
    Redding, CT — Mar 16, 2018
    About Dr. Charles Guardia III, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841464641
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guardia III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guardia III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guardia III works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Guardia III’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guardia III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guardia III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guardia III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guardia III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

