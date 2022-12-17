Dr. Charles Grooters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grooters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Grooters, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Grooters, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Longview Orthopedic Clinic323 E Hawkins Pkwy Ste A, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-2746Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very friendly and helpful
About Dr. Charles Grooters, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
