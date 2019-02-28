Dr. Charles Grigsby Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grigsby Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Grigsby Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Grigsby Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grigsby Jr works at
Locations
1
Ephraim Mcdowell Heart & Vascular Institute216 W Walnut St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-5870
2
Ephraim Mcdowell Fort Logan Hospital110 Metker Trl, Stanford, KY 40484 Directions (606) 239-2452
3
Commonwealth Urology Danville222 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-5870
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always puts my fears to rest and listens to me.
About Dr. Charles Grigsby Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184636003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
