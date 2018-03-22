Dr. Charles Griff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Griff, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Griff, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
PBC Dermatology3400 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (954) 974-3664
Waters Edge Dermatology Inc.600 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-9493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Griff for the first time this week and was very impressed with his thoroughness, much unlike other docs I have been to in the past. He asked me several times if I had questions and then answered them sufficiently. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Griff, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043262637
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griff has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Griff speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Griff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.