Dr. Charles Griff, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Griff works at PBC Dermatology in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.