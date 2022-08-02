Dr. Charles Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Greene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Greene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
Jacksonville Ent Surgery6484 Fort Caroline Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277 Directions (904) 419-2054Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Children's Medical Center789 W Duval St, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (904) 419-2054
Jacksonville Ent. Surgery Center11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 531, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 419-2054
Jacksonville Ent. Surgery Center4131 University Blvd S Ste 18, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 419-2054
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed all the workers and Dr. Greene, is very knowledgeable about his job and he takes time with me! Thanks again!!!
About Dr. Charles Greene, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306876651
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.