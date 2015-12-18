Overview

Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Greenberg works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.