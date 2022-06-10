Dr. Charles Graham Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Graham Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Graham Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Upmc Hanover.
Dr. Graham Jr works at
Locations
Charles R Graham Jr MD1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 646-5470
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Graham listens carefully and is very thorough through your entire examination. He is compassionate and an expert in diagnosis and your care. I recently moved out of Baltimore and will certainly travel to keep Dr Graham as my doctor.
About Dr. Charles Graham Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham Jr.
