Dr. Charles Graham Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Graham Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Upmc Hanover.

Dr. Graham Jr works at CHARLES R GRAHAM JR MD in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles R Graham Jr MD
    1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 646-5470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Upmc Hanover

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Osteoporosis
Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr Graham listens carefully and is very thorough through your entire examination. He is compassionate and an expert in diagnosis and your care. I recently moved out of Baltimore and will certainly travel to keep Dr Graham as my doctor.
    — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Graham Jr, MD

    Internal Medicine
    45 years of experience
    English
    1720077290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Internal Medicine
