Dr. Charles Gottlob, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Dr Gottlob is an excellent and skillful orthopedic surgeon, why I chose him to care for me. Instilled my confidence surgery was the best option. He listens well answers questions and is reassuring
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Hughston Orthopedic Hosptial
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Gottlob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlob has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlob.
