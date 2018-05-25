Dr. Charles Gordon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Gordon, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Gordon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 409, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 540-4838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon is an excellent Physician! He is kind, professional, thorough & engaging. He has a wonderful "bedside manner" & takes the time to answer any questions you might have. I have been a patient of Dr. Gordon for over 12 years & even though I've moved 2 hours away I will ALWAYS drive to see him. He also has a wonderful staff that are always willing to help with insurance & appointment needs.
About Dr. Charles Gordon, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447282355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods.