Overview

Dr. Charles Gordon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Faulkner Hospital



Dr. Gordon works at Novant Health Women's Heart & Vascular Center - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.