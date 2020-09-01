Overview

Dr. Charles Goodwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Goodwin works at First Urology, PSC in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and Corydon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.