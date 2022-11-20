See All Dermatologists in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Charles Goodman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Charles Goodman, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Charles Goodman, MD is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with Med Coll Ga Hosps

Dr. Goodman works at Charles E Goodman Jr MD in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Boil and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles E. Goodman Jr, MD
    320 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 896-5772
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Boil
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?

Nov 20, 2022
I saw Dr. Goodman regularly almost 50 years ago so I can confirm his 53 years of experience. As I recall he was very kind and spent plenty of time with a young man in his early 20s (I am 74 now). He treated me for severe acne which can be very painful in addition to unsightly. This was before Accutane so the treatment was tetracycline. Dr. Goodman did regular blood tests to make sure the antibiotic was not making undesired changes. This plus topical treatment was adequate and eventually I outgrew most of the acne and so stopped the treatment. Based on my experience almost 50 years ago I would highly recommend Dr. Goodman.
— Nov 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Charles Goodman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Goodman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goodman to family and friends

Dr. Goodman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Goodman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Goodman, MD.

About Dr. Charles Goodman, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801951439
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med Coll Ga Hosps
Residency
Internship
  • Grady Hosp-Emory
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goodman works at Charles E Goodman Jr MD in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Charles Goodman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.