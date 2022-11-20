Dr. Charles Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Goodman, MD is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with Med Coll Ga Hosps
Dr. Goodman works at
Locations
-
1
Charles E. Goodman Jr, MD320 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 896-5772Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Goodman regularly almost 50 years ago so I can confirm his 53 years of experience. As I recall he was very kind and spent plenty of time with a young man in his early 20s (I am 74 now). He treated me for severe acne which can be very painful in addition to unsightly. This was before Accutane so the treatment was tetracycline. Dr. Goodman did regular blood tests to make sure the antibiotic was not making undesired changes. This plus topical treatment was adequate and eventually I outgrew most of the acne and so stopped the treatment. Based on my experience almost 50 years ago I would highly recommend Dr. Goodman.
About Dr. Charles Goodman, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1801951439
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ga Hosps
- Grady Hosp-Emory
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.