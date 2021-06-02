See All Pediatricians in Northridge, CA
Dr. Charles Goodman, MD

Pediatrics
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Goodman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Goodman works at Charles D Goodman MD Inc in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles D Goodman MD Inc
    Charles D Goodman MD Inc
18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 706, Northridge, CA 91325
(818) 993-8191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hives

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Dr Goodman was my son’s pediatrician for 20 years. When my son was born, Dr G’s practice was in West Hills and we lived in Agoura. But even when he moved his practice to Northridge I was more than willing to make the drive to keep him as my son’s doctor. Dr Goodman is as knowledgeable & treats his patients better than any “concierge dr” without the high prices. He is warm, funny, caring, great with kids of all ages & exceptionally well educated & informed. Over the years, my son struggled with some health issues & I trusted Dr Goodman without hesitation. His wife & office staff are just as wonderful, caring & extremely efficient. My son is now 21 yrs old & can no longer see a pediatrician, although we both wish Dr Goodman could be his doctor for the rest of his life. Thank you for all the years of your dedication to the health & care of my son and all the other children I’m sure you take such great care of.
    Kim Blahosky-Morales — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Goodman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1336163807
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
