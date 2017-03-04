Dr. Gooden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Gooden, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Gooden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Dr. Gooden works at
Locations
Surgical Associates Fort Smith923 Lexington Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7350
- 2 1530 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35249 Directions (205) 934-8047
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gooden?
Dr.Gooden is a skilled surgeon with a caring heart. I was very aprehensive about having surgery and heard all the gossip & rumors about the medical care here! And haven't had to have any surgical procedures in this state and let Dr.Gooden know my fears the very first visit, if a Dr was going to be rude and arrogant to a patient I was His opportunity! But he was kind, reassuring, caring & explained everything! He is the only Surgeon who will ever operate on me! His staff is excellent just as he!
About Dr. Charles Gooden, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558322016
Education & Certifications
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gooden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gooden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gooden has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gooden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gooden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gooden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gooden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gooden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.