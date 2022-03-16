Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Locations
-
1
St. Louis Children's Hospital1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Orthopedics Chesterfield14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
3
St Louis Childrens Hospital Specialty Care Center13001 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 1C, Town and Country, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
4
Washington Univ Orthopaedics4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Homestate Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldfarb?
Willing to talk on the phone and email before and after the appointment. One of few experts in the county on Macrodactyly.
About Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1871511352
Education & Certifications
- Mary Stern
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Williams
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.