Overview

Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Washington University School Medcn in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO and Town and Country, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.