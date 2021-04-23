Dr. Godwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Godwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Godwin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Trent Woods, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Godwin works at
Locations
Eastern Carolina Psychiatric Services2800 Village Way, Trent Woods, NC 28562 Directions (252) 633-8204
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing him for years, very caring and very professional!
About Dr. Charles Godwin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1164496592
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stonybrook
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godwin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godwin has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin.
