Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and King's Daughters Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 617 23rd St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 327-0036
2
King's Daughters Orthpdcs/Sprts613 23rd St Ste G30, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 327-0036
3
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Marshall Sports Medicine2211 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 691-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Galliland several times. He has excellent bedside manner. He gave me a shot in my shoulder the first time i ever seen him and truly I didn’t even feel it and I’m terribly afraid of needles. I was so thankful?? He is an excellent doctor in my opinion. The staff is excellent as well. The trainer came in and told me exercises to do to help. Complete thumbs ???? Up for this Doctor and staff??????
About Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gilliland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilliland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
