Dr. Charles Gebhardt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gebhardt works at Medical Associates Of Albany in Leesburg, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.