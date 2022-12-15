Overview

Dr. Charles Gbur, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Gbur works at Practice in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.