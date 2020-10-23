Dr. Charles Garramone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garramone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Garramone, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Garramone, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Garramone works at
Locations
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Institute PA4725 Volunteer Rd Ste 202, Davie, FL 33330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Garramone was excellent. He did my surgery in Feb. 2017. The pre-op visit was pleasant and informative, the surgery day went very well, and the post op visit also. I did not have nipple grafting after reading about high risk of complications, and at my age at the time, 65, it just isn’t important.
About Dr. Charles Garramone, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1578540142
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garramone has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garramone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garramone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garramone.
